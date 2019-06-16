|
Gerald "Jerry" Schurman
Sauk Centre - Gerald E. "Jerry" Schurman, age 69 of Sauk Centre, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the CentraCare Health Hospital in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Jim Maderak officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard. A private family inurnment will be held later in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre.
Gerald Edward Schurman was born July 24, 1949 in Melrose, Minnesota to Virgil "Bud" and Florence (Brickweg) Schurman. He was united in marriage to Jane Leukam on February 27, 1982 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Jerry owned and operated Schurman Farms and Schurman Excavating.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Schurman of Sauk Centre; four children and eleven grandchildren, Jessica (Jon) Ferris of Mesa, Arizona and their children, Adam and Zach; Jay (Leah) Schurman of Detroit Lakes and their children, Macey, Griffin, Bennett and Addisyn; Jake (Catie) Schurman of Eden Prairie and their children, Nora and Owen; and Jenna (Ben) Clink of Sauk Centre and their children, Carter, Scarlett and Crosby; mother, Florence Schurman of Sauk Centre; and sister, Debbie Streese of Sauk Centre; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenny (Kathy) Leukam of Sauk Centre, Duane (Bonnie) Leukam of Sauk Centre, Don (Diane) Leukam of Sauk Centre, Randy (Terri) Leukam of Andover, and John Leukam (Wendi Wiese) of Andover; many nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Virgil "Bud" Schurman on November 6, 1987; father and mother-in-law, Dillo and Monica Leukam; and sister-in-law, Sue Leukam.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services, Sauk Centre.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 16, 2019