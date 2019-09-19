Services
Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service
900 First Street Southeast
Little Falls, MN 56345
(320) 632-4393
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Gerald "Jerry" Weiss


1945 - 2019
Gerald "Jerry" Weiss Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Weiss

Little Falls - Gerald "Jerry" Weiss, 74 year old resident of Little Falls died on Monday, September 16 at the St. Cloud VA Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 20 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 19, 2019
