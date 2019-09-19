|
Gerald "Jerry" Weiss
Little Falls - Gerald "Jerry" Weiss, 74 year old resident of Little Falls died on Monday, September 16 at the St. Cloud VA Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 20 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 19, 2019