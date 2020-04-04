Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
120 College Ave. N.
St. Joseph, MN 56374
(320) 363-7783
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Eich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine I. Eich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine I. Eich Obituary
Geraldine I Eich

St. Joseph - Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the safety of the general public, graveside will be held privately for Geraldine I. Eich age 88 of St. Joseph who passed away on Thursday April 2, 2020 at Mother of Mercy Senior Living. Internment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in St. Joseph.

Geraldine was born in Mayhew Lake on March 19, 1932 to John and Mary Schaefer. She married Alfred Eich on October 5, 1954 in Mayhew Lake. She will be remembered as the Lunch Lady at Kennedy Elementary School in St. Joseph, her love of gardening, new recipes and BINGO!

Geraldine is survived by her sons David (Mary) and Dan (Jean) of St. Joseph; grandchildren Holly, Heidi, Hannah, Emily and Leah; and 8 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Alfred and son Duane.

The Eich family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Mother of Mercy Senior Living for their care and compassion.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel Funeral Homes
Download Now