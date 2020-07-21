1/1
Geraldine "Punky" Jenderseck
1950 - 2020
Geraldine "Punky" Jenderseck

St. Cloud, MN - Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Geraldine "Punky" Jenderseck, 69, of St. Cloud will be at be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Masks are required. Punky passed away peacefully, with family by her side on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital after a courageous five-year battle with ovarian cancer. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the church. The Waite Park American Legion Unit #428 will pray at 6:00 p.m. and a time of sharing will immediately follow Sunday at the funeral home.

Punky was born August 29, 1950 in St. Cloud to Raymond and Marian (Kutz) Roering. She married Ronald Jenderseck on July 18, 1970 in Waite Park. Punky worked as a daycare provider for many years and her love for children was always evident. The children she had under her care adored her. Her patient demeanor and ability to relate to children made parents confident their children were receiving wonderful care. Later she worked at the Fairfield Inn. Her hard-working attitude was always evident. She was a member of the Waite Park American Legion Unit #428 and the Disabled Veterans Auxiliary.

Punky enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going on cruises with Ron and sharing her love of baking. Punky will be remembered as an empathetic wife, mother and grandmother who loved with all her heart. Her charisma, spirit, and spunkiness will always be remembered.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Ron; children, Nikki (Lee) Kantor, Rogers, Sara, Sauk Rapids; grandsons, Caleb, Austin, Mason, and Trace; sisters Jan (Allen) Wentland St. Cloud, Cheryl Healy, Battle Creek, MI, Sheila (Bill) Nierenhausen, Waite Park, Lynn (Charlie) Koerner, Rice; brothers, Ron (Tonette Kieke), St. Augusta, Keith, Waite Park; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother Kevin.

A heartfelt thank you to Coborns Cancer Center and the St. Cloud Hospital Oncology Unit.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Daniel Funeral Homes
JUL
26
Prayer Service
06:00 PM
Daniel Funeral Homes
JUL
27
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
July 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Punky's family. Years ago we were good friends and shared many good times. May all your cherished memories give you comfort and strength.
Gwen Dickison Snell
Friend
July 21, 2020
Ron & Family Condolence for your loss ... Such a Gem she was, always smiling & witty... Wonderful person to just sit and have coffee & talk about just about everything & anything, Punky will be missed by all ..
May GOD BLESS & GUIDE Her SOUL
Bob ( Fuzzy ) Christen
