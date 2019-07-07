|
Geraldine "Gerry" Koshiol
New Hope - Age 89 of New Hope, MN, passed away Wednesday July 3, 2019. A funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 10 AM at The Church of St. Raphael, 7301 Bass Lake Rd, Crystal. A luncheon to follow. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM with rosary and 7PM prayer service at Gearty Delmore Robbinsdale Chapel, 3888 W. Broadway and also one hour before mass Tuesday at church. The interment will be at Ft. Snelling. Survived by children, Pat (Becky), Mike (Denise), Steve (Chris), Diana (Tom) Northfield, Dan (Gail), John (Chris), Kurt, Maria (Don) Miller, Russ, Paula (Tom) Kraus, and Christopher (Holly); 30 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; brother Ray Hackert, sister Rusty Kolodrubetz and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Fredric "Fritz parents, John and Marie Hackert; brothers, Ralph, Don and Gerard Hackert and sister, Katie Klein.Gerry was a loving mother, raising 11 children. Her passion was gardening. She helped with her Church's Garden for many years and recently won a local Outstanding Garden Award. She also enjoyed painting towels for the church Rosary Society, which she started doing in 1955. Her Catholic faith was important to her. She attended Mass daily. Memorials preferred to St. Raphael's Church, 7301 Bass Lake Rd, Crystal, MN 55428.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 7, 2019