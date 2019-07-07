Services
Gearty-Delmore - Robbinsdale Chapel - Robbinsdale
3888 W Broadway Avenue
Robbinsdale, MN 55422
763-537-4511
For more information about
Geraldine Koshiol
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gearty Delmore Robbinsdale Chapel
3888 W Broadway Avenue
Robbinsdale, MN
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Gearty Delmore Robbinsdale Chapel
3888 W Broadway Avenue
Robbinsdale, MN
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Church of St. Raphael
7301 Bass Lake Rd
Crystal, MN
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of St. Raphael
7301 Bass Lake Rd
Crystal, MN
Geraldine "Gerry" Koshiol


1930 - 2019
Geraldine "Gerry" Koshiol Obituary
Geraldine "Gerry" Koshiol

New Hope - Age 89 of New Hope, MN, passed away Wednesday July 3, 2019. A funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 10 AM at The Church of St. Raphael, 7301 Bass Lake Rd, Crystal. A luncheon to follow. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM with rosary and 7PM prayer service at Gearty Delmore Robbinsdale Chapel, 3888 W. Broadway and also one hour before mass Tuesday at church. The interment will be at Ft. Snelling. Survived by children, Pat (Becky), Mike (Denise), Steve (Chris), Diana (Tom) Northfield, Dan (Gail), John (Chris), Kurt, Maria (Don) Miller, Russ, Paula (Tom) Kraus, and Christopher (Holly); 30 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; brother Ray Hackert, sister Rusty Kolodrubetz and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Fredric "Fritz parents, John and Marie Hackert; brothers, Ralph, Don and Gerard Hackert and sister, Katie Klein.Gerry was a loving mother, raising 11 children. Her passion was gardening. She helped with her Church's Garden for many years and recently won a local Outstanding Garden Award. She also enjoyed painting towels for the church Rosary Society, which she started doing in 1955. Her Catholic faith was important to her. She attended Mass daily. Memorials preferred to St. Raphael's Church, 7301 Bass Lake Rd, Crystal, MN 55428.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 7, 2019
