Gilbert B. "Gil" Otto



St. Cloud - A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Gilbert B. "Gil" Otto, age 83, of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Benedict's Senior Community after a battle with cancer. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Private entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Columbarium in St. Cloud



Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to service on Wednesday at the church.



Gilbert was born to Louis and Othilia Otto in Watertown, Minnesota. The family farmed both the Otto and Krueger family farms during his childhood. He attended Holy Trinity High School in Winsted. He graduated in 1961 with a degree in education from St. Cloud State University, where he later completed a master's degree. He served in the army reserve for six years.



Gilbert started his teaching career in Foreman, North Dakota in 1961. Starting in 1965, Gilbert taught business and computer classes at St. Cloud Technical High School until he retired in 1996. He also ran a successful tax business and was a tax preparer for 50 years in the St. Cloud area.



Gilbert married Marlys Quast on June 13, 1959 at Holy Trinity Church in Winsted, Minnesota. They made their home in St. Cloud for 54 years raising their three children.



Gilbert loved to garden and spend time with his family. He was an avid tennis player, golfer, and fisherman, and active in the parish at St. Augustine's Catholic Church.



Gilbert is survived by his three children, Matthew (Carrie) Otto of Rice, Gloria (Scott) Warzecha of Clearwater, and Jana (Michael) Hiller of Minneapolis; five siblings, Andrew (Marilyn) Otto, Eugene (Mary Ellen) Otto, Mary Lou Roufs, Carolyn (Tom) Vieau, and Ann DeLuca; five grandchildren, Alex (Elizabeth) Warzecha, Alicia (Kevin) Vissuet, Andy, Jordan, and Natalie.



He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Othilia Otto, brother Raymond Otto, sister Dorothy Carlson, and brother Thomas Otto.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be directed to St. Augustine's Catholic Church or Cathedral High School.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary