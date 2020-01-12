Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Hagemeier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert H. Hagemeier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert H. Hagemeier Obituary
Gilbert H. Hagemeier

Farming - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Catherine's Oratory in Farming, MN for Gilbert H. Hagemeier age 90, who died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will be in the St. Catherine's Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the Oratory.

Gilbert was born on September 10, 1929 in Farming, MN to Eugene and Elizabeth (Rolfes) Hagemeier. He married Margaret Wuertz on October 22, 1951 in Lake Henry. Gilbert enjoyed farming, socializing and being with his family. He also enjoyed fishing trips; especially spearing in the winter, playing cards and trips to the casino.

Survivors include his children, Ron (Deb), Ruth (Paul) Roufs, Tim (Barb), Joyce (Vern) Dingmann, Terry (Sandy), Jesse (Lucy); grandchildren, Peter, Katie, Brad, Lisa, Joey, Max, Brianna, Cole; step-grandchildren, Todd, Tim; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Macyn, Reed, Makara and Amoni.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; brothers, Bert, Leander, Urban and his sister, Sally Linn.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -