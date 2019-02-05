|
Gilbert J. Klaphake
Melrose - Gilbert J. Klaphake, age 86 of Melrose, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the CentraCare Health Nursing Home in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 7 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Parish prayers will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Gilbert Joseph Klaphake was born April 17, 1932 in Millwood Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Alphonse and Rose (Thieschafer) Klaphake. He married Marcella "Sally" Uphoff on September 14, 1954 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich. Gilbert farmed all his life. From dairy farming, to turkey farming, to working at the Feed Mill until his retirement. After his retirement, Gilbert would make frequent visits back to the Feed Mill. He loved playing cards, fishing, golfing, going to the cabin, listening to music, and doing puzzles. Gilbert also spent time visiting with people and keeping them company. Above anything else, he loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids.
Gilbert was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose, Knights of Columbus, and Minnesota Turkey Growers Association. Over the years he spent a lot of time being a member on numerous boards.
Survivors include his children, Rick (Deb) Klaphake of Melrose, Diane (Mark) Frieler of Sauk Rapids, Laura (Mike) Meyer of Melrose, and Leon (Mary) Klaphake of Melrose; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and siblings, Viola Borgerding, Arlene Van Beck, Jerome (Joyce) Klaphake, Julie (Jim) Moening, Geri (Urban) Schiffler-Wensmann, and John (Mary Jane) Klaphake.
Gilbert was preceded in death by his wife, Marcella "Sally" Klaphake; parents; brother, Oswald Klaphake; and brothers-in-law, Leo Borgerding, Wayne Schiffler, and Reuben Van Beck.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 5, 2019