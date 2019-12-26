|
Gilbert "Gil" Peck
Pillager - Gilbert "Gil" Peck, 75, Pillager, died Monday, December 23rd at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, MN. Gil's graveside service will be held at 1 PM, Monday, December 30th at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.
Gil is survived by: His Wife of 54 Years: Diane of Pillager; children: John (Robin) Peck of Pillager and Marcy (Jamie) Meyer of Milaca; grandchildren: Porter and Samantha Meyer; brother: Jay Peck and his son Grant's 24 year old cat: Felix. He was preceded in death by his son: Grant. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter. www.brenny.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019