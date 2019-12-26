Services
Baxter/Brainerd - Baxter
7348 Excelsior Road
Baxter, MN 56425
1-218-828-5051
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Peck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert "Gil" Peck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert "Gil" Peck Obituary
Gilbert "Gil" Peck

Pillager - Gilbert "Gil" Peck, 75, Pillager, died Monday, December 23rd at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, MN. Gil's graveside service will be held at 1 PM, Monday, December 30th at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Gil is survived by: His Wife of 54 Years: Diane of Pillager; children: John (Robin) Peck of Pillager and Marcy (Jamie) Meyer of Milaca; grandchildren: Porter and Samantha Meyer; brother: Jay Peck and his son Grant's 24 year old cat: Felix. He was preceded in death by his son: Grant. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter. www.brenny.com



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -