Daniel Funeral Homes
120 College Ave. N.
St. Joseph, MN 56374
(320) 363-7783
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Joseph - Memorial Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph for Gladys E. Lommel, age 79, of St. Joseph, who passed away on March 9, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Gladys was born on September 12, 1939 to Albin and Hildegarde (Arnold) Berg in Cold Spring, Minnesota. She attended and graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School. She was united in marriage to Roy G. Lommel on May 28, 1960 in St. Cloud Minnesota; they later divorced. Gladys worked as an advocate for Anna Marie's Alliance in St. Cloud for many years.

Gladys was a loving mother and grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed frequent visits to the casino and traveling. Above all, she loved spending time and going fishing with her family at the Lul Haven Resort on Big Fish Lake.

She is survived by her children, Dana (Bernie) Omann, of Sartell, Randy (Janet), of Kimball, Kurt, of St. Cloud, Vicky Lommel, of Chaska; grandchildren, Ben and Alex Omann, Cory and Kate Lommel, and Lindy and Callie Hennen; siblings, Arne (Mary) Berg, Mary (Paul) Mero, and George (Sue) Berg; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Gladys is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Judy Host; and nephew, Paul Host.

A special thank you to the staff of Serenity on 7th in St. Joseph and St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care of Gladys.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Paul Host Memorial Foundation at the Central Minnesota Community Foundation.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 11, 2019
