Gladys SearsMilaca - A private memorial service for Gladys Sears was held at Milaca Alliance Church. Interment was a Forest Hill Cemetery.Gladys Sears was born in Fostoria, Iowa on February 9, 1928 to Holger "Bernard" and Anna Christensen. She was the first of eight children. After country school she attended Princeton High School and graduated from Maplewood Academy in Hutchinson. She went on to St. Cloud Teachers College.She married Sam Sears on September 1, 1950 at the First Baptist Church in St. Cloud. They built a farm near Enfield and raised their family. Gladys taught fourth grade at the Big Lake School from 1960-1969. The moved their dairy farm to the Gilman area and she taught first grade in the Foley school district. In 1986, they retired from farming and moved to Milaca. In the spring of 1989 Gladys retired from teaching.Gladys passed away June 7, 2020 at the age of 92. Gladys and Sam were married for 65 years until his death in 2015 at the age of 94.