Gladys WeisbrichAlbany - The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Gladys Weisbrich, age 92 of Albany, will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, October 6, at the St. Anthony Catholic Church in rural Albany. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Gladys died Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a visitation from 5-8:00 PM Monday, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Albany and again after 12:00 PM, Tuesday at the church. St. Anthony Parish Prayers will be 5:00 PM, Monday at the funeral home in Albany.Gladys was born April 20, 1928 in a farmhouse near St. Anthony, rural Albany to Edward and Mary (Buechele) Weisbrich. She attended grade school at District 98 in St. Anthony for eight years. She graduated from Albany High School in 1945. She started working for Henry J. Blenker Hardware in 1945. After the Blenker hardware auction, she worked part time for Joe Schulzetenberg at Our Own Hardware in Freeport. She retired in 2008. Gladys was a member of the St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Ann's Society, Mother of Mercy Campus of Care Auxiliary, and Catholic United Financial for over 50 years.Gladys is survived by 16 nieces and nephews, several great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents in 1981 and 1988, her sisters, Agnes Theiler and Adeline Sand; her brother, Clemens Weisbrich; brothers-in-law, Philip Theiler and Richard Sand, and sisters-in-law, Delores Weisbrich and Dorothy Weisbrich.A very special, "Thank You," to the staff at Mother of Mercy Assisted Living and the St. Cloud Hospital.