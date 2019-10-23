Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Rathbun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn A. Rathbun

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn A. Rathbun Obituary
Glenn A. Rathbun

St. Cloud - Glenn A. Rathbun, 98, of St. Cloud, MN, died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Cloud VA Health Care System.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 4315 East 3rd Street, Superior, and will continue until the 1:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Fr. Lee Flaherty as celebrant.

Military Honors will be accorded by the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post #435 Honor Guard.

Burial will be in Sunrise Memorial Cemetery in Duluth, MN.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit our website at www.lenroot-maetzold.com.



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.