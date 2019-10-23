|
St. Cloud - Glenn A. Rathbun, 98, of St. Cloud, MN, died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Cloud VA Health Care System.
Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 4315 East 3rd Street, Superior, and will continue until the 1:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Fr. Lee Flaherty as celebrant.
Military Honors will be accorded by the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post #435 Honor Guard.
Burial will be in Sunrise Memorial Cemetery in Duluth, MN.
