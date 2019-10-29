|
Glenn D. Melby
Foley - Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Dixville for Glenn D. Melby, age 63, who passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his home. Rev. David Franzmeier will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church in Dixville.
Glenn was born January 25, 1956 in St. Cloud to George & Hazel (Busse) Melby. He grew up in the Rice area on the family farm and moved to Foley in 1992. Glenn was a ready mix truck driver for Knife River for over 20 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters.
He will be missed by his children, Ryan (Stacy) Melby of Foreston, Ashley (Chris) Hettver of De Graff, and Travis (Emily Christen) Melby of Foreston; siblings, Janis Kirsch of Fargo, ND and Darrell (Sharen) Melby of Royalton; and grandchildren, Ellie, Keira, Mackenzie, and Zoey. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, George and Hazel Melby.
