Glenn M. ListulSt. Cloud - Glenn Morris Listul, age 72, of St. Cloud passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020.Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, only private family services will be held at this time; a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.Glenn M. Listul was born on January 10, 1948 in Hazel Run, MN to Morris and Audrey (Anderson) Listul. After high school, Glenn attended trade school where he trained as a welder. Glenn owned and operated G & K Welding - welding was not only a job to him, but a lifelong passion. He took great pride in his work, his skills even took him to Switzerland where he worked on turbines. Glenn was a Vietnam Vet; he served in the United States Army as a member of the 567th Medical Company from 1968-1970. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, truly enjoyed watching the local birds and deer, and could often be found tinkering in the garage, but the thing he looked forward to the most was planting and harvesting time, when he would help his brother on the family farm. His joy in planting was not limited to his family's farm; he also took great pride in gardening with his wife, and then sharing the fruits of his labor with friends and family. Glenn treasured family time and was most proud of his children and grandchildren who brought much joy to his life; he was certainly adored by them. Glenn was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud Moose Lodge 1400, and the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post 428.Glenn is survived by his wife, Catherine, of St. Cloud; children, Trisha (Brian Boucher) Listul, of St. Cloud, MN, Kelvin (Krista) Listul of Cottonwood, MN, and Cassie (Billy) Bauman, of St. Cloud, MN; grandchildren, Johnna, Audrey, Landyn, James, and Glenn; 2 brothers; 3 sisters; and many relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents.