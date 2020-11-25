1/1
Glenn M. Rollins
Glenn M. Rollins

Cold Spring - September 12, 1932 - November 24, 2020

A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Glenn M. Rollins, age 88, who died Tuesday at the St. Cloud VAMC of Covid-19. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending the services must maintain social distancing and wear a mask. We invite you to join us via live-stream at www.christcatholic.com.

Glenn was born in Lyman, WY to Glen and Mary (Pierce) Rollins. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and received the Combat Infantry Badge. He married Mae Althoff on October 15, 1955 in St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Hawthorne, CA.

Glenn loved a good conversation. He felt proud when he made others laugh. As a young man he was a semi-pro bowler and collected a shelf full of trophies. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman with antlers on the wall. He'd say he had the nicest lawn in town and happily spent hours each week on his riding mower. He was a man of good cheer and others felt better after spending time with him.

He is survived by his children, Tom (Sherry), Marie (Tom) LaForce, Cheryl (Bob) Stein, Elaine (Russ) Kalthoff; grandchildren, Rachel (Charlie) Goldberg, Adam (Tiffany) Rollins, Calvin Kalthoff, Paul and Gretchen Houston; great grandchildren, Nora and Annie Goldberg and Bennett Rollins.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mae; grandson, Aaron; brothers, Reynold, Louie and sister, Zella McHale.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
