1/1
Gloria A. Rogers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria A. Rogers

Howard Lake - Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Gloria A. Rogers, age 89, who passed away Tuesday at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard Lake. Rev. Timothy Routh will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Gloria was born March 8, 1931 in St. Cloud to Christ & Emma (Burski) Bolz. She married Ray Rogers on January 27, 1951 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Gloria was employed as a medical insurance secretary for many years. She was a volunteer for the Widowed Persons Service and Caritas Family Services. Gloria was a member of Salem Lutheran Church. Gloria enjoyed singing, visiting with friends, and traveling especially to Alaska. She was kind, soft hearted, and a good listener.

Gloria is survived by her daughter and sons, Susan (Andy) Jude of Howard Lake, Scott (Jane) Rogers of Red Wing, and Brian (Betsy) Rogers of Farmington; sister, Barbara Starr of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Lucas, William, Sean, Cecelia, Leah, Kurt, Crystal, Josh, and Kayla; and great grandchildren, Grace, David, Andrew, Sloan, Willow, McKenna, Jacob, and Laura. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray in 1988; brother, Robert Bolz; and sister, Marjorie Bolz.

Memorials are preferred to Salem Lutheran Church.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved