Services
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Interment
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery
Little Falls, MN
Gloria R. Floan Obituary
St. loud - Gloria R. Floan, Age 88, St. Cloud, MN, Died Friday, March 15, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

No formal service will be held. Interment will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Gloria was born on September 28, 1930 in Tracy, MN to Andrew and Rosella (Anderson) Knott. Gloria married Donald Floan on June 16, 1965 in Walnut Grove, MN. She was employed for many years at Honeywell and Wal-Mart. Gloria enjoyed all outdoor activities including gardening, bird watching, wildlife, and abused rescue animals Her greatest passion was for dogs. After leaving Minneapolis Don and Gloria lived outside of Cold Spring for many years before relocating to St. Cloud in the mid 80's.

Survivors include her sister-in-law, Elaine Knott of Walnut Grove, MN; brother-in-law, Ed Whitworth of Pacific Grove, CA; and several loving nieces and nephews.

Gloria is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; sister, Joan Whitworth and brother Duane Knott.

Memorials are preferred to the MN Federated Humane Societies, 7101 York Ave s. Edina, MN 55435.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 26, 2019
