Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Gilman, MN
Foley - Gordon Jurek, age 81, of Foley passed away peacefully Friday, August 9, 2019 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial for Gordon will be at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Gordon Lazarus Jurek was born December 5, 1937 in Alberta Township, the son of Henry Sr. and Clara (Tadych) Jurek. As a young man, he worked at Minneapolis Electric Steel Foundry and entered the United States Army Reserves. On July 3, 1962, he was united in marriage with Darlene Jedlicki at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Morrill. Shortly after their wedding, Gordon and Darlene bought Gordon's family farm where they ran their own dairy farm and raised their family over the years. Gordon liked RFD television, playing cards, Allis Chalmer tractors, and especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Darlene of Foley; children: Gerald of St. Cloud, Sandy (Gary) Eastwood of Eden Prairie, Julie (John) Svihel of Foley, Randy ( Jodi) of Foley, and Greg of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren: Eric and Jeremy Eastwood, Michael, Kennedy, Derrick and Kloe Jurek; siblings: Doris Robak of Sartell, Janice (Donald) Lachinski of Mora, Henry Jr. (Christine) of Foley; and Hilary (Judy) of St. Cloud; as well as other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Rubin, Dennis, and Adrian; brother-in-law, Ambrose Robak; and sisters-in-law, Rita Jurek and RoseAnn Jurek.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 11, 2019
