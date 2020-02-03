Services
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
3013 Roosevelt Road
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-7004
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Michaels Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Michaels Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Mettenburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Mettenburg


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon Mettenburg Obituary
Gordon Mettenburg

St. Cloud - The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Gordon P. Mettenburg, age 66 of St. Cloud, will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, February 8th 2020 at St. Michaels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Gordon died unexpectedly at home in his sleep. There will be a time for friends and family to gather after 9:30 AM Saturday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Gordon was born November 3, 1953 to LeRoy and Rita (Suek) Mettenburg. He graduated from Technical High school in 1972 and then he graduated from the St. Cloud Vocational School as a machinist. After his graduation, he began working for Dezurik in Sartell where he stayed for over 40 years. Gordon retired in 2018. He was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church and the Machinist Local 623.

He is survived by his mother, Rita Mettenburg, St. Cloud; his brothers and sisters; Doris (Rob Holland) Mettenburg, St. Cloud; Gerald (Jane) Mettenburg, San Antonio, TX; Diane (Pat) Wells, Inver Grove Heights; Karl (Barb Landowski) Mettenburg, Apple Valley; and his nieces and nephew: Jennifer, Sarah (Peyton); Audrey (Garrett), Melissa (Aaron), & Connor.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
Download Now