Gordon Stennes



St. Cloud - Gordon Stennes - child of God, age 90, died peacefully September 17, 2020.



He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Avonne (Bakken) Stennes. Survived by his children Heidi Stennes of Minneapolis, Rebecca (Richard) Schlough of St. Cloud, Scott (Cynthia) Stennes of Maple Grove; granddaughters Madalyn Skarolid (Tyler), Helen Stennes, Chloe Schlough, Julia Schlough, grandson Parker Stennes, great granddaughter Greta Skarolid.



Memorials are preferred and can be made to the organization of your choice OR Grace Lutheran Church in memory of Gordon Stennes, 332 Vance Ave Erskine MN 56535. No services have been scheduled at this time. Inurnment will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.









