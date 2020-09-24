1/1
Gordon Stennes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon Stennes

St. Cloud - Gordon Stennes - child of God, age 90, died peacefully September 17, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Avonne (Bakken) Stennes. Survived by his children Heidi Stennes of Minneapolis, Rebecca (Richard) Schlough of St. Cloud, Scott (Cynthia) Stennes of Maple Grove; granddaughters Madalyn Skarolid (Tyler), Helen Stennes, Chloe Schlough, Julia Schlough, grandson Parker Stennes, great granddaughter Greta Skarolid.

Memorials are preferred and can be made to the organization of your choice OR Grace Lutheran Church in memory of Gordon Stennes, 332 Vance Ave Erskine MN 56535. No services have been scheduled at this time. Inurnment will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the St. Cloud Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved