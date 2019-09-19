Services
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Stephen Parish Hall
St. Stephen, MN
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Stephen's Catholic Church
St. Stephen, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Stephen's Catholic Church
St. Stephen, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Jordahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace A. Jordahl


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace A. Jordahl Obituary
Grace A. Jordahl

St. Joseph, MN - Grace Ann Jordahl, age 66, St. Joseph, MN, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, St. Stephen, MN. Visitation will be Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at the St. Stephen Parish Hall, St. Stephen, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Parish prayers will be at 3:00 PM on Sunday. Interment will be in the St. Stephen Catholic Cemetery, St. Stephen, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Grace was born August 11, 1953 in St. Cloud, MN to Leonard and Helen (Mallak) Sobania. She married Allan Jordahl on March 22, 1973 at St. Stephen Catholic Church, St. Stephen, MN. Grace was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the St. Cloud Hospital until 1980. She was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church, the Handicapped Club and MS Society.

Survivors include her husband, Allan Jordahl of St. Joseph, MN; sons, Craig Jordahl of St. Joseph, MN; and John (Susan) Jordahl of Sartell, MN; brother, Wilfred (Dianne) Sobania of Clear Lake, MN; sister, Leonora Sobania of St. Joseph, MN; and granddaughter, Gracelynn Jordahl.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Norma Sowada, and nephew, Matthew Sowada.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the great caregivers who worked with Grace over the years.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benson Funeral Home
Download Now