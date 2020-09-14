Grant A. WelleSauk Rapids, MN - Grant Allan Welle, age 53, of Sauk Rapids, died unexpectedly on September 11, 2020. A visitation is scheduled to beginning at 9:30 am on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. Time will be set-aside during the service with an open microphone. His family encourages all who wish to speak to share happy stories and memories of his life. We would like this time to be a celebration of his life. Please bring a mask and respect social distancing guidelines when inside the church. Funeral arrangements were made with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.Grant was born in Waite Park, MN on December 11, 1966 to Carol (Lembeck) and Allan Welle. He attended Albany High School and graduated from St. Cloud State in 1989 with a degree in Finance and Economics.Grant was a valued team member at Liberty Mutual from 1991-2007 as a Customer Service Manager. In 2007, Grant accepted the Global Safety and Environmental Risk Manager position at General Mills, where he was routinely recognized by the CEO, for his contributions to the organization.In 1994, he married Lisa Machtemes. They started their family life and welcomed two beautiful daughters, Ally in 1995 and Maddie in 1998. Grant was most at home when he was at "the lake". Big Fish Lake became the hub of activity for his entire family. His favorite lake day activity was giving Sea Doo rides to his children and nieces and nephews. Golf and poker nights with friends were other notable hobbies for him and he was an avid fan of all Minnesota sports. Go Twinkies! and Go Vikes!Words to describe Grant would be Thoughtful, Kind, Generous, Loving, and Comical - he always had a joke to tell.Grant is survived by his family, Lisa Welle, Ally Welle, Maddie Welle; his brothers John (Amanda) Welle, Jamey (Amy) Welle; and his mother Carol Wegman. He is preceded in death by his father, Allan Welle.In lieu of Flowers and other donations we ask you pick a local charity or organization in need and donate in Grant's name.