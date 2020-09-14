1/1
Grant A. Welle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grant's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grant A. Welle

Sauk Rapids, MN - Grant Allan Welle, age 53, of Sauk Rapids, died unexpectedly on September 11, 2020. A visitation is scheduled to beginning at 9:30 am on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. Time will be set-aside during the service with an open microphone. His family encourages all who wish to speak to share happy stories and memories of his life. We would like this time to be a celebration of his life. Please bring a mask and respect social distancing guidelines when inside the church. Funeral arrangements were made with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Grant was born in Waite Park, MN on December 11, 1966 to Carol (Lembeck) and Allan Welle. He attended Albany High School and graduated from St. Cloud State in 1989 with a degree in Finance and Economics.

Grant was a valued team member at Liberty Mutual from 1991-2007 as a Customer Service Manager. In 2007, Grant accepted the Global Safety and Environmental Risk Manager position at General Mills, where he was routinely recognized by the CEO, for his contributions to the organization.

In 1994, he married Lisa Machtemes. They started their family life and welcomed two beautiful daughters, Ally in 1995 and Maddie in 1998. Grant was most at home when he was at "the lake". Big Fish Lake became the hub of activity for his entire family. His favorite lake day activity was giving Sea Doo rides to his children and nieces and nephews. Golf and poker nights with friends were other notable hobbies for him and he was an avid fan of all Minnesota sports. Go Twinkies! and Go Vikes!

Words to describe Grant would be Thoughtful, Kind, Generous, Loving, and Comical - he always had a joke to tell.

Grant is survived by his family, Lisa Welle, Ally Welle, Maddie Welle; his brothers John (Amanda) Welle, Jamey (Amy) Welle; and his mother Carol Wegman. He is preceded in death by his father, Allan Welle.

In lieu of Flowers and other donations we ask you pick a local charity or organization in need and donate in Grant's name.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Benson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved