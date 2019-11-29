|
Gregg V. Schreiner
Cold Spring - On November 27, 2019, Gregg Vernon Schreiner, aka Triple G, of Minneapolis and Cold Spring, died at his parent's home in Cold Spring with his family at his side.
Gregg was loved by his parents, Ray and JoAnn; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Jennifer and Nick, Lynn and Matt, Dana and Eric; his nieces and nephews, Emma, Stanley, Mary, Kahle, Marissa, Calvin, Raea, Kylin, and baby-girl-to-be; his best pal and dog, Juno; many friends, relatives, and neighbors.
Gregg's greatest passion was playing, listening, writing, and talking about music. He was enthusiastic about gardening and lawn care. Gregg loved traveling, grilling, basketball, sharing a good beer with friends and walks in beautiful settings. He cherished his city of Minneapolis and the Minnesota Vikings. Gregg valued volunteering for important causes supporting education, The Humane Society, and finding cures for epilepsy and brain tumors. Gregg was adored for his quick wit and humor, kindness, artistic worldview, and independent spirit.
After graduating from Rocori High School, Gregg earned a degree from St. John's University. He worked as an equity trader at U.S. Bancorp. Even toward the end of his life, Gregg could be found scouring the stock markets while sipping on a latte.
Gregg was diagnosed with a grade II, oligodendroglioma brain tumor in the summer of 2002. He bravely battled epilepsy and side-effects of the tumor. Throughout his fight, Gregg appreciated each day, cherished his family and friends, and spent his time helping others. He will be missed a great deal.
The family wishes to thank their village for the support and kindness provided during the past months. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humor to Fight the Tumor (www.humortofightthetumor.org/donate/) or the Epilepsy Foundation of MN (www.epilepsyfoundationmn.org/).
A funeral mass is planned at Saint Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, Minnesota on Monday, December 9 at 12 noon. The family will be available to greet friends and family at the church from 10 am to 11:45 am, prior to the service. A celebration of life (eulogy & food) will immediately follow mass at the Great Blue Heron restaurant in Cold Spring. A private burial will occur at a later date.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2019