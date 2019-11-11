Services
Shelley Funeral Chapels - Swanville Chapel
211 Degraff Ave
Swanville, MN 56382
(320) 632-5242
Gregory "Greg" Fietek

Gregory "Greg" Fietek

Little Falls - Gregory "Greg" Fietek, 64 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Pierz Villa in Pierz, MN. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with Father Joe Herzing officiating. A visitation will take place from 9-11 A.M. on Thursday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. shelleyfuneralchapels.com / 320-632-5242

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
