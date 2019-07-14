|
Gretchen (Vant Hull) Tiberghien
Sartell - Gretchen (Vant Hull) Tiberghien, aged 74, passed away June 23, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Muriel Vant Hull and brothers Peter and Jon Vant Hull. She is survived by children Barbara (Tom) Circle of McCune, KS and Benjamin (Crystal) Tiberghien, both of KS, and Mischa (Erin) Idzerda of Sartell, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
She was a lifelong educator, most recently at Saint Cloud State University. She will be remembered for her sewing and cooking magic, her volunteering, her dedication to teaching about the Holocaust, her hearty laugh, her deep faith, and most of all, her love of family.
Mass will be held on July 30th at 10:30 am at the Church of St. Augustine, St. Cloud, MN, with visitation scheduled for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to https://www.neafoundation.org/donate/.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 14, 2019