Gwendolyn "Gwen" Veeder
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gwendolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gwendolyn "Gwen" Veeder

Sauk Centre - Gwendolyn L. "Gwen" Veeder, age 76 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27 at Zion Lutheran Church with Rev. Marty Porter officiating. Private family inurnment will be held in Lakeview Cemetery in Grey Eagle at a later date.

Gwendolyn Lois Anderson was born January 14, 1944 in Little Falls, Minnesota to Arthur and Evelyn (Mueller) Anderson. She attended Grey Eagle High School. Gwen worked for Northwestern Bell as an operator. After, she worked for the Sauk Centre Police Department as a dispatcher and also part time as an EMT for the ambulance. Gwen married George Veeder and the couple had three children together, Tammie, Cindy, and George Jr.

Gwen was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre. She also belonged to a Birthday Club and the ladies enjoyed hanging out and going on trips together. Gwen liked to do ceramic painting and play practical jokes on others. She loved to spend time with her one and only granddaughter, Hannah.

Survivors include her children, Tammie (Paul) Froland of St. Cloud, Cindy Veeder of St. Cloud, and George Veeder, Jr "Shorty" of Eden Prairie; granddaughter, Hannah (Billy) Kor of St. Paul; and great-grandchildren, Luella and Ellis Kor, with another great-grandchild on the way.

Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Evelyn Anderson; brother, Harold Anderson; and uncle, Dick Mueller.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services
620 Beltline Road
Sauk Centre, MN 56378
320-352-3089
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved