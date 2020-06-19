Gwendolyn "Gwen" Veeder



Sauk Centre - Gwendolyn L. "Gwen" Veeder, age 76 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27 at Zion Lutheran Church with Rev. Marty Porter officiating. Private family inurnment will be held in Lakeview Cemetery in Grey Eagle at a later date.



Gwendolyn Lois Anderson was born January 14, 1944 in Little Falls, Minnesota to Arthur and Evelyn (Mueller) Anderson. She attended Grey Eagle High School. Gwen worked for Northwestern Bell as an operator. After, she worked for the Sauk Centre Police Department as a dispatcher and also part time as an EMT for the ambulance. Gwen married George Veeder and the couple had three children together, Tammie, Cindy, and George Jr.



Gwen was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre. She also belonged to a Birthday Club and the ladies enjoyed hanging out and going on trips together. Gwen liked to do ceramic painting and play practical jokes on others. She loved to spend time with her one and only granddaughter, Hannah.



Survivors include her children, Tammie (Paul) Froland of St. Cloud, Cindy Veeder of St. Cloud, and George Veeder, Jr "Shorty" of Eden Prairie; granddaughter, Hannah (Billy) Kor of St. Paul; and great-grandchildren, Luella and Ellis Kor, with another great-grandchild on the way.



Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Evelyn Anderson; brother, Harold Anderson; and uncle, Dick Mueller.



Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.









