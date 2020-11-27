1/1
Harlan Ilgen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harlan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlan Ilgen

Albany - The Mass of Christian Burial for Harlan Ralph llgen, age 74 of Albany (formerly of Paynesville), will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Church of St. Lewis in Paynesville. There will be a visitation held for one hour prior to the Mass from 10-11 AM at the church. Interment will be held at the St. Anthony Cemetery in Regal. Harlan passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26 at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes. Harlan was born on March 13, 1946 in Birchdale Township near Sauk Centre, the son of Oscar and Olga (Lietz) llgen; he graduated from Sauk Centre High School and was enlisted in the United States Army shortly thereafter. He was united in marriage to Bertha Wolbeck on July 3, 1971, in Swanville and their union was blessed with two children. He was proud to be a farmer for many years and also worked at Cold Spring Granite before his retirement. Harlan loved to follow his kids' and grandkids' sports, as well as the Vikings and Twins; he was also an avid outdoorsman and loved to spend his time fishing. Harlan will always be remembered by his wife of nearly 50 years, Bertha; children, Brian (Nikki) llgen of Kerkhoven, Brenda (Herman) Wuebkers of Holdingford; four grandchildren, Casey, Kaitlin, Samantha, & Carter; brother, Allen llgen; as well as many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Olga llgen; step­mom, Ethel; as well as his brothers, Carl and Dean llgen.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the St. Cloud Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved