Harold "Bud" E. Hartfiel



Humboldt, AZ - Funeral Services will be 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Harold "Bud" E. Hartfiel, age 64, who passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 in Humboldt, AZ. Rev. Ric Koehn will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.



Harold "Bud" Hartfiel was born August 4, 1954 in St. Cloud to Virgil & Myrtle (Christle) Hartfiel. He married Patti Jo Atanasoff on December 16, 1983 in Norfolk, VA. Bud proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy from 1972-1992, and retired with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 2. He was a member of Humboldt American Legion Post #78, lifetime member of Sauk Rapids VFW Post #6992, Voyager 415 of Sauk Rapids, American Legion Riders, and recipient of the American Legion of the Silver Rose. Bud enjoyed fishing, hunting, westerns on TV, and building things with his hands. He was stubborn, friendly, and loved by all.



Survivors include his wife, Patti of Humboldt, AZ; children, Jessica (Tracy) Saloka of Shoreview and P.J. Hartfiel (Ed Williams) of Hopkins; grandchildren, Tayja, Sadie, Junior, Lily and Ryder; brothers and sisters, Richard (Joy) Hartfiel of Otsego, Pat Brisbin (Mike Jenson) of Sartell, Robert (Nanette) Hartfiel of Bowlus, Jim (Maggie) Hartfiel of Buffalo, and Carol (Rick) Engelhart of St. Cloud; his dog, sailor; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Bud was preceded in death by his parents.



Obituary and guestbook available online: www.williamsdingmann.com











Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 12, 2019