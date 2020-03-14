|
|
Harold E. Landwehr
Lakeland, FL - Harold E. Landwehr, 95, passed away peacefully March 7, 2020 at his home in Lakeland, Florida. Born in St. Cloud, Minnesota on August 20, 1924, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Shirley, his son Douglas, and two brothers Ralph and Earl. Harold is survived by his daughter Linda of Bristow, Virginia and three sons and their wives: Larry and Bonny of Sartell, MN, Paul and Bonnie of St. Cloud, MN, Jeff and Jenny of Sauk Rapids, MN; grandchildren Zack, Nate, Shawn, Teresa, Melodie, Rachel, Brianna, Holly, Stephen and Brandon; and nearly a dozen great grandchildren. Harold served in the Navy during World War II and returned home to own and operate Landwehr Moving and Storage. He and his wife Shirley retired to Tucson, Arizona and then moved to Lakeland, Florida where they enjoyed golf, round dancing and RVing around the country for many years. Interment will be at the Florida National Cemetery for Veterans in Bushnell, Florida at a later date.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020