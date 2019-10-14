Resources
Harold E. (Harry) Swanson Obituary
Paynesville - Harold E (Harry) Swanson, formerly of Hector MN, passed away at his home on Saturday October 12, 2019 at the age of 80.

Services will be held on Saturday October 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Eden Valley Church of God, 553 Maple Street, Eden Valley MN 55329. Visitation at the Church Friday afternoon 4:00 to 8:00pm and from 10 to 11 am prior to the service. Inurnment at 4 pm at Hector City Cemetery. Pastor Anne Fischhaber Officiant. Arrangements with Neptune Society of Golden Valley MN.



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
