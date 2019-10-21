|
Harold E. (Harry) Swanson
Paynesville - Harold E (Harry) Swanson, Paynesville MN formerly of Hector MN passed away at his home on Saturday October 12, 2019 at the age of 80.
Services were held on Saturday October 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Church of God, Eden Valley MN . Visitation at the Church Friday afternoon 4:00 to 8:00pm and from 10 to 11 am prior to the service. Inurnment was at the Hector City Cemetery. Pastor Anne Fischhaber officiated. Arrangements were with Neptune Society of Golden Valley MN.
Harold was born on Sept 21, 1939 to Albert and Mae (Johnson) Swanson at the family farm home near Hector MN.
He was a member of the Hector Church of God and later the Eden Valley Church of God and was baptized into his faith as a teenager. He served as a Deacon for almost 60 years.
He attended Hector schools graduating with the class of 1957. He worked in Edina for a short time and returned to the farm working with his father and uncles, then taking over the farm operation when his father retired. He also worked as a truck driver hauling peas, sweet corn and sugar beets.
Harold and Margaret Mead were married on Jan 3, 1962 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua Iowa. They were blessed with four children, Jeff, twins Lynn and Lee, and Kurt.
Harold served on the Martinsburg Township Board as Clerk and later Supervisor for over 30 years. He was a Board member of The Hector Co-op Elevator and a Lions member in Hector and Paynesville for over 40 years. He was a Sales Representative with Pioneer Seeds for many years.
Harold and Margaret moved to Lake Koronis near Paynesville area in 1997 and in 2010 moved to Alldon Park Senior Community in Paynesville with their dog Penny. Harold loved taking Penny for walks stopping along the way to engage in his favorite pastime-visiting with people and catching up on the news. He loved his dog Penny and was heartbroken when she died.
Harold enjoyed time at their lake home near Paynesville sliding down the hill with grandkids in the winter, boat rides in the summer, camp fires and s'mores, bottle rockets and fireworks on the Fourth of July and conversation with friends over a cup of coffee or cold one. His favorite snack was a fresh donut with coffee.
Harold is survived by his wife of 57 years Margaret, son Jeff of Hector, daughter Lynn Hennessey of Yakima WA and son Kurt of Paynesville. He is also survived by grandchildren Caleb Swanson, Jack Hennessey, Jordan Hennessey and Ella Swanson, his brother Harlan and his wife Margaret of Minnetonka MN. Also surviving are several in-laws, nieces and nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his son Lee who died in infancy, parents Albert and Mae Swanson and Father and Mother -in-law Bill and Ceil Mead and brother-in-law Jerry Mead.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019