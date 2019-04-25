|
|
Harold G. Klaphake, age 80 of New Munich, passed away suddenly and peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the University of Minnesota Fairview in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich with Fr. Dan Walz officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday (TODAY) at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 9:30 to 11 am. Friday at the church in New Munich. Parish prayers will be held at 5 p.m. followed by the St. Joseph's Men's Society at 6 p.m. Thursday evening.
Harold was born February 9,1939 in St. Martin Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Math and Clara (Toenies) Klaphake. On April 30, 1960 he was united in marriage to Bettie Thaler at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Slayton, Minnesota. Harold worked at Kraft in Melrose for 35 years and at New Munich Bus Service for 10 years. He dedicated 22 years of his time with the New Munich Fire Department serving as chief for several years and then served as mayor of New Munich for 24 years. He enjoyed his John Deere Tractors and mowers and going on casino trips. He spent many hours in his shed tinkering on projects and was an avid TV watcher of Westerns, Molly B, and American Pickers.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the St. Joseph's Men's Society. Survivors include his significant other, Janet; children, Tim (Teresa), Denise, Mark (Jody), and Kurt (Amanda); grandchildren, Nathan, Jordan. Ethan (LeAnna), Kalie, Cole, Tiffany (Kurt), Samantha, Haylie, Rachel, Shane, and Collin; great-grandchildren, Kaydence and Henry; brothers and sisters, Ken, Florian, Gene, Shirley, Sharon, Steve, and Tom.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents. Math and Clara; wife, Bettie; brother, Jim; and great-granddaughter, Peyton.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019