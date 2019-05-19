Resources
Harold Lloyd Goodrich


1934 - 2019
Harold Lloyd Goodrich Obituary
Harold Lloyd Goodrich

St. Cloud - Harold Lloyd Goodrich, 85, passed away in his home, surrounded by his family, on May 15, 2019, from multiple organ failure.

He was born in Staples, MN on April 22, 1934 to Lloyd and Ollie Goodrich. He was united in marriage to Rita Skrypec on October 6, 1956, Then he served in the Army.

Harry and Rita have lived in Fridley, Becker, Big Lake, and St. Cloud.

Harry is survived by his wife Rita, of 62 years, daughters: Deb Goodrich (Dale Ritzschke), Donna (Charlie) Gotzian, Diane (Dean) Ewing, Son: Dennis (Jennifer) Goodrich, 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, his last of many treasured dogs, Punkin, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.

He preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters, and 2 brothers.

Per his wishes, there will be no services. A private family burial will take place at a later date.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 19, 2019
