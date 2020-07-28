Harold "Harry" ReischlSt. Joseph - Harold "Harry" Reischl died at St. Cloud Hospital on July 28, 2020. He was born in Collegeville, Minnesota on March 8, 1943 to Theresia (Schrom) and George Reischl.Harry was employed by Holsum Bakery for 36 years, retiring in 2001. He married Mary Goerger on October 12, 1968. He was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Collegeville. Harry was well known for his woodworking talents and his ability to fix most anything.He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Molly (Jason Diederich); grandson, Levi Posch; Levi's dad, Brian; and brother, Bob (Ann).He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ralph, Jerome and Clarence; and grandson, Gabriel Posch.There will be a Memorial Mass at a later date. Burial will be private.