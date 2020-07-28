1/1
Harold "Harry" Reischl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold "Harry" Reischl

St. Joseph - Harold "Harry" Reischl died at St. Cloud Hospital on July 28, 2020. He was born in Collegeville, Minnesota on March 8, 1943 to Theresia (Schrom) and George Reischl.

Harry was employed by Holsum Bakery for 36 years, retiring in 2001. He married Mary Goerger on October 12, 1968. He was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Collegeville. Harry was well known for his woodworking talents and his ability to fix most anything.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Molly (Jason Diederich); grandson, Levi Posch; Levi's dad, Brian; and brother, Bob (Ann).

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ralph, Jerome and Clarence; and grandson, Gabriel Posch.

There will be a Memorial Mass at a later date. Burial will be private.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
120 College Ave. N.
St. Joseph, MN 56374
(320) 363-7783
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniel Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved