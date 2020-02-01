|
Harold William Moffett
Sauk Rapids - Harold William Moffett, 88, of Sauk Rapids, formerly of Staples, MN, died Tuesday January 28th, 2020 at Good Shepherd Senior Community in Sauk Rapids.
A memorial service will be held at the Good Shepherd Chapel in Sauk Rapids on Wednesday, February 5th at 1:00 pm with visitation at 12:00 noon.
Harold was born October 14th, 1931 in Minneapolis, MN, the eldest son of Harold and Gladys Moffett. He was raised and educated in Minneapolis, graduating from Central High and earning a secondary degree at night school. He was an accomplished athlete in high school and most of his adult life. He played both tennis and basketball with teams that went to state. He married Joyce Johnson on February 24th, 1951, at Aldrich Avenue Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis. Soon thereafter he joined the Army and was stationed in Vienna, Austria. Joyce joined him for a portion of that time and their experience overseas was a lifelong joy for them both. Harold played on the Army's international basketball team, allowing him to travel and play a game he loved.
Harold spent his business career in the clothing manufacturing industry working for Munsingwear, Van Heusen, Gladding and others before starting his own business, Pine County, which he operated for nearly 20 years in both Perham and Staples. He was known for treating people with respect and dignity. Harold spent his life pursuing and deepening his faith in Christ, with the love of his life, his wife, Joyce. Wherever they lived they were active participants and members of their local churches, most recently Thomastown Covenant in Staples, MN
Harold was known for his generous and competitive spirit and sense of humor. He enjoyed teaching youth group, playing sports, singing, occasionally preaching and writing, dressing up as Santa for the neighborhood and performing skits with friends. He always took time to listen attentively. His sons gently teased him as the "Grand Inquisitor" as he had a remarkable gift of asking questions and being truly interested in others- no matter their age, status or personal relationship. When Harold asked a question, he listened, because he wanted to know about you and treated you as a person of value.
Those who knew him well, knew of his devotion to his wife, his love of Jesus, pride in his children and grandchildren, his athletic abilities, business success and broad sense of humor.
His impact was profound and in many ways eternal. He is now smiling and singing praises with Joyce in a place made just for them. He will be greatly missed.
Harold is survived by his sons David (Babs) Moffett - Bemidji, MN, Michael (Beth) Moffett - St Cloud, MN and Mark (Donna) Moffett - Bloomington, MN. 8 grandchildren & 11 great-grandchildren.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, wife Joyce, daughter Becky and sister Doris.
Interment will be at the Thomastown Covenant Church Cemetery in Staples, MN later this year. The Cease Family Funeral Home assisted the family in its preparations and planning.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020