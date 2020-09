Or Copy this URL to Share

Harriet Walburn



Grey Eagle - Harriet Walburn, 96, of Grey Eagle, passed away on September 3, 2020.



Funeral services for Harriet will be held on September 8, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at the St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grey Eagle.



Friends may call the day of the funeral from 9:30 - 11:00 at the church.



Burial will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Grey Eagle.









