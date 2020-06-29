Harriette S. Nelson
Harriette S. Nelson

Sartell - Harriette Swanson Nelson, age 88, Sartell, MN, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Edgewood Assisted Living, Sartell, MN.

Private family services were held. Burial was in Scandia Valley Cemetery, Cushing, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Harriette was born May 27, 1932 in Rush City, MN to Stanley and Mildred (Keiser) Swanson. She married Elliot Nelson on May 29, 1954 in Harris, MN. They lived in Minnetonka for more than 33 years and in 1990 they moved to Lake Shamineau. Harriette was a member of the Evangelical Free Church and passionate about gardening. Harriette was a kind and caring person who provided much love to her family and friends.

Survivors include sons, Gregory Nelson of Denver, NC; Robert Nelson of Granite Bay, CA; and Timothy Nelson of Carolina Beach, NC; brothers, Kermit, Paul, and Gary; and sisters, Audrey and Carolyn; and five granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her husband Elliot Nelson on February 8, 2001, her parents, and brothers, Wendell, Marlon "Bud", Myron and Oren Swanson.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral Home
