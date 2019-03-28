|
|
Harvey "Sonny" E. Howard, III
St. Cloud - At the age of 72, Harvey died on March 24, 2019, at the St Benedict's Rehab Center in St Cloud, as a result of having cancer. He was born on September 5, 1946 in Minneapolis to Harvey and Eileen Howard, both deceased. Harvey has three siblings, Peggyann, Kathy and Denice.
Harvey spent his early years in the Minneapolis area. He served in the US Army including tours in Germany and Vietnam.
After a whirlwind courtship, Harvey married Pamela Andrescik on July 9, 1983. Their employment opportunities took them to Naples FL where Harvey suffered a disabling stroke in 1991. Subsequently, they relocated back to Minneapolis, and in 1998 to St Cloud. Harvey enjoyed doing special projects around his home as well as maintaining his beautiful lawn. He loved his many dogs, especially his little "Hoot".
Thank you to special friends, Duke and Sue Hulett and the caring staff at St Benedicts Rehab Center. Memorials to Tri-County Humane Society. Following Harveys' wish, no services are scheduled.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 28, 2019