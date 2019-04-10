Harvey O. Koglin



Albany - Services will be Saturday, April 13 at 3:00PM at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Albany, for Harvey O. Koglin, 98 of Albany. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 3:00PM at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in St John's Lutheran Cemetery, Krain Township. Arrangements are with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes in Albany.



Harvey Otto Koglin, was born January 26, 1921 in St. Paul, MN to Walter and Elizabeth (Christen) Koglin. He was united in marriage to Esther Ehrlichmann on October 16, 1982 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. They made their home in Albany.



Harvey worked on the family farm, in bridge construction, and for Albany golf course. He also cut grass for the Village of Albany until he was 92. Harvey enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, hunting, fishing, trap shooting, playing cards, and bowling; once hitting a perfect '300' game. He is a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Albany where he sang in the choir for many years.



Harvey is survived by his brother, Howard (Janice) Koglin of Albany, sister-in-law Patty Koglin of Paynesville, step daughter, Enid (Floyd) Kalla of Albertville. He is also survived by his step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, step great great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, a few cousins, and good friend Steve Bates.



He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Esther in 2005, brother, Raymond, niece, Bonnie Hansen, and step grandchild, Tom Johnson.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 10, 2019