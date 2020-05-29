Harvey "Buddie" Perkins
1950 - 2020
Harvey "Buddie" Perkins

St. Cloud - Harvey "Buddie" Bervel Perkins, age 70, St. Cloud, MN, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 5:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Pastor Michael Laidlaw will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Buddie was born May 5, 1950 in Casper, WY. He married Luella Sims on March 22, 2020 in St. Cloud, MN. Buddie served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He worked at the Dream Center and Home Style Living. Buddie was a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous, celebrating 40 years of sobriety.

Survivors include his wife, Luella Perkins of St. Cloud, MN; daughters, Judy, Sarah and Michelle; stepchildren, Daniel Pella, Lynda Pella, Jennifer (Warne) Johnson, and Michelle (Adam) Kiheri; and 11 sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charland and Darlene Perkins.








Published in St. Cloud Times from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Benson Funeral Home
JUN
3
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Benson Funeral Home
