Heidi Ann Hiltner
Heidi Ann Hiltner passed away peacefully at her home on April 15, 2020.
Heidi was born on June 22, 1970 to the late LeRoy W. Hiltner and Donna J. (Hiltner) Belanger (Butch). Butch was a loving and supportive 2nd father. She currently resided in Cold Spring, Minnestoa and was a graduate of Tech High School in St. Cloud Minnesota. Heidi enjoyed many activities and loved children. She enjoyed nature, walks, fishing, butterflies, and flowers. Horses were a big part of her life and loved miniature horses, as she did all animals. Music was a huge joy in Heidi's life, especially The Smashing Pumpkins. Heidi was a very talented piano player. She learned to play by ear and enjoyed teaching family and friends how to play.
Survivors include her parents Donna and Butch Belanger (Cold Spring); Children Hannah (Texas) Heather and Dylan; Grandchildren Barry, CJ and Hunter; Sisters and Brothers Tina Hiltner (Arizona) Mike Hiltner (St. Cloud) Lisa Hiltner "Keith" (Rice) Joe Hiltner "Dina" (Eden Valley) Corey Belanger (Brainerd) Coco Sanquist (Richmond); Many nieces and nephews and their children who she loved as her own.
She was preceded in death by her father, LeRoy Hiltner; brother, Tommy Hiltner; and niece, Amy Hennen.
Heidi was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020