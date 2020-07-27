1/1
Helen Adeline Beckius
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Adeline Beckius

Helen Adeline Beckius, age 75, of rural Buffalo passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at her residence unexpectedly.

She was born on February 11, 1945 in Eden Valley, Minnesota the daughter of Ervin & Johanna (Sullivan) Becker.

On November 23rd, 1963, Helen A. Becker and Kenneth G. Beckius were joined in holy marriage in Taylor, Michigan. God blessed their marriage with six children.

Helen and Ken owned and operated Beckius Enterprises.

She enjoyed her many flowers, gardening, feeding birds, baking dad's favorite cookies, not only for him but for many others and watching polka dancing on tv.

Helen especially loved her grandchildren!!

She overcame many medical obstacles in her life and was one of the toughest women we knew! She will be missed by many!

Survived by her loving husband of 56 years: Kenneth G. Beckius; children: Sandra Stark and fiancée Dave Adams, Kimberly (Scott) Youngren, Brian (Becky) Beckius, Kenneth Beckius Jr., Charles (Julie) Beckius and Risa (John) Truenow; granddaughters: Sarah Stark, Alyssa (Adam) Farrell, Emily, Anah, Madison, Ellen Beckius, Olivia and Isabelle Truenow; grandsons: David, Derek (Emily), Dylan Youngren, Alex Stark, Victor, Brandon Beckius and Austin Truenow; great grandchildren: Kayden, Grayson and Haylen Farrell, Theodore "Teddy" Youngren; friendly dog: "Barnie"; siblings: Kathy Egan, Louise (Leon) Daniels, Ervin (Kathy) Becker Jr., Joyce (Frank) Freund, Marietta (Don) Becker, Mike (Nora) Becker and Gary (Jeanette) Becker; other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her father Ervin Becker, mother and step father Johanna & Everette Barker, father-in-law & mother-in-law Victor and Hilda Beckius, sisters Joan Lindgren and Darlene Kerzman and by a sister- in- law Marlois Geislinger and brothers-in-law: Gordy Lindgren and James Egan.

A Celebration of Life for Helen Beckius will be held at the family residence on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 beginning at 12 Noon.

Burial will be at a later date, with close family members.

The Peterson Chapel-Buffalo, MN, 763-682-1363 www.thepetersonchapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson Chapel
119 Central Avenue North
Buffalo, MN 55313
763-682-1363
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peterson Chapel Buffalo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 27, 2020
Kenny and family, we were so sorry to hear of Helen’s passing. There are never any right words to say but please know our thoughts and prayers will be with all of you.
Cousin DuWayne & wife Julie Brandt
DuWayne Brandt
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved