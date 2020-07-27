Helen Adeline Beckius
Helen Adeline Beckius, age 75, of rural Buffalo passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at her residence unexpectedly.
She was born on February 11, 1945 in Eden Valley, Minnesota the daughter of Ervin & Johanna (Sullivan) Becker.
On November 23rd, 1963, Helen A. Becker and Kenneth G. Beckius were joined in holy marriage in Taylor, Michigan. God blessed their marriage with six children.
Helen and Ken owned and operated Beckius Enterprises.
She enjoyed her many flowers, gardening, feeding birds, baking dad's favorite cookies, not only for him but for many others and watching polka dancing on tv.
Helen especially loved her grandchildren!!
She overcame many medical obstacles in her life and was one of the toughest women we knew! She will be missed by many!
Survived by her loving husband of 56 years: Kenneth G. Beckius; children: Sandra Stark and fiancée Dave Adams, Kimberly (Scott) Youngren, Brian (Becky) Beckius, Kenneth Beckius Jr., Charles (Julie) Beckius and Risa (John) Truenow; granddaughters: Sarah Stark, Alyssa (Adam) Farrell, Emily, Anah, Madison, Ellen Beckius, Olivia and Isabelle Truenow; grandsons: David, Derek (Emily), Dylan Youngren, Alex Stark, Victor, Brandon Beckius and Austin Truenow; great grandchildren: Kayden, Grayson and Haylen Farrell, Theodore "Teddy" Youngren; friendly dog: "Barnie"; siblings: Kathy Egan, Louise (Leon) Daniels, Ervin (Kathy) Becker Jr., Joyce (Frank) Freund, Marietta (Don) Becker, Mike (Nora) Becker and Gary (Jeanette) Becker; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her father Ervin Becker, mother and step father Johanna & Everette Barker, father-in-law & mother-in-law Victor and Hilda Beckius, sisters Joan Lindgren and Darlene Kerzman and by a sister- in- law Marlois Geislinger and brothers-in-law: Gordy Lindgren and James Egan.
A Celebration of Life for Helen Beckius will be held at the family residence on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 beginning at 12 Noon.
Burial will be at a later date, with close family members.
The Peterson Chapel-Buffalo, MN, 763-682-1363 www.thepetersonchapel.com