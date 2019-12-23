|
|
Helen "Jane" Hager
Sauk Rapids, MN - Helen "Jane" Hager, age 83, Sauk Rapids, MN, died Friday, December 20, 2019 at her home in Sauk Rapids.
A funeral service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, Sartell, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.
Jane was born October 26, 1936 in Minneapolis, MN to George and Helen K. (Kinney) Mercer. She married Rev. Larry Hager on May 11, 1985 in Minneapolis, MN. Jane was a graduate of Columbia Heights High School and attended North Hennepin Community College. She was employed by the City of Minneapolis in the City Attorney's Office and then for the City Planning Office. Jane retired in 1996. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
To know Jane was to know a unique blend of pride and generous heart with an infectious laugh. She was the most true of friends. Jane acutely strived to be fair to all and expected the same for all. Jane treated everyone with respect, especially those who often don't get respect. She loved to be generous with love and gifts. Jane never let her experiences engulf her pride. She was meticulous about her presence and always modeled class and pride. Thus her presence alone lifted everyone else up. Thanks be to God.
Survivors include her husband, Rev. Larry Hager of Sauk Rapids, MN; sons, Scott Waldemar of Chattanooga, TN; Brett Waldemar of Sauk Rapids, MN; Kurt Waldemar of Columbia Heights, MN; six grandchildren; and one great granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Mitchell Waldemar, and brother Tom Mercer.
Memorials are preferred to CentraCare Home Care and Hospice.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019