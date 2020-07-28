Helen (Dumbovy) Sutton



New Jersey - Helen (Dombovy) Sutton, age 72, died May 23, 2020 in New Jersey from breast cancer.



Helen was a 1966 graduate of Cathedral High School, St. Cloud, MN. After graduation, Helen served in the USAF in Alabama where she trained as a nurse's aide. As her children grew, she returned to health care work and was still working part-time until shortly before her death. Helen had three children. The oldest, Kerri-Anne, passed away five months earlier.



Helen is survived by her two remaining children in New Jersey, Gene and Robin, her two grandchildren in Pennsylvania, Jena and Kevin, and her two sisters, Mary Dombovy Pull (CHS '59) of Atlanta, GA and Susan Dombovy Whitelam (CHS'69) of Sheffield, England.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store