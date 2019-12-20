Services
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Sartell, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Sartell, MN
Helen V. Hallerman


1932 - 2019
Helen V. Hallerman Obituary
Helen V. Hallerman

Sartell - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Helen V. Hallerman, age 87 of Sartell, who passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Timothy Baltes will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives may visit from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Sunday evening at St. Francis Xavier Church and also one hour prior to services at the church on Monday in Sartell. St. Monica's Christian Women will pray the rosary at 7:00 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 7:30 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Helen was born on May 27, 1932 in Millwood Township to Bernard and Amanda (Toenyan) Boeckermann. She married Donald Hallerman on September 25, 1951 at St. Rose of Lima in St. Rosa. Helen was a homemaker and also worked at Country Manor as a Nurse's Aid for 20 years. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church where she was involved with St. Monica's Christian Women and the Quilting group. Helen enjoyed quilting and sharing her talent with others and she also loved to bake, especially her famous chocolate chip cookies, and feed her family, or anyone that was hungry! Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her pride and joy and she was most proud of her family. Helen was an outstanding wife, mother, grandmother and caregiver. She was a very faithful woman, who was the perfect combination of being feisty, yet loving and kind.

Survivors include her daughter and sons, Kathy (Donald) Smude of St. Cloud, Marvin (Lynda) of Sartell, Ken of Sartell, Mark (Becky) of St. Stephen and Kevin of Rice; sisters and brother, Marie Kampsen of New Munich, Roger (Irene) Boeckermann of St. Rosa and Monica Rieland of New Munich; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2014; daughter in law, Cori in 2014; brothers, Lawrence, Edmund, Anthony, Wilfred and Francis Boeckermann; and sisters, Eleanore Wiechmann, Stella Ostendorf, Bernadette Hallermann, Rose Boeckermann and Caroline Ahrens.

Obituary, guest book and video tribute available at www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
