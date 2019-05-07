Henry A. Zimmer



Sauk Rapids - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Henry A. Zimmer, age 97, who passed away Sunday at the Landings of Sauk Rapids Assisted Living. Rev. Thomas Becker will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



Henry was born August 6, 1921 on the family farm west of Mayhew Lake to Matt & Mary (Plantenberg) Zimmer. He married Marian Bemboom on May 6, 1947 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. Marian passed away on April 19, 1997. He married Muriel (Gebhardt) Gans on July 30, 1999 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. Muriel passed away on September 8, 2005. Henry was a farmer and lived in the Mayhew Lake area his entire life. He also worked at the ASCS office. Henry was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church where he was a former member of the Knights of Columbus, sang in the choir, and served on the cemetery board. He was also on the creamery board and country school board. Henry enjoyed dancing, singing, vacations, traveling, farming, driving tractor, playing guitar, and entertaining at senior living places in the area. He was patient, cheerful, kind, hard working and had a positive outlook. He was a good friend and a good role model for his family. Faith was very important to Henry.



Survivors include his children, David (JoAnne) of Sauk Rapids, Dale (Bonita) of Foley, Mary Kay (Art) Buhs of Sauk Rapids, Teresa (Tom) Kaiserski of Helena, MT and Colleen Zimmer (Tobin Del Giudice) of St. Paul; 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Marian and Muriel; son, Allen; brothers, Bernard, George and Emmett; sisters, Clara Fischer, Marion Mertz, Elizabeth Lucht, Sr. Roberta Zimmer, OSB, and Rose Rajkowski.















Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 7, 2019