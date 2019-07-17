Services
Pierz Chapel
202 Main St S
Pierz, MN 56364
(320) 632-5242
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
t St. Joseph's Church
68 North Main Street
Pierz, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
68 North Main Street
Pierz, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Preimesberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry J. Preimesberger Jr.


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry J. Preimesberger Jr. Obituary
Henry J. Preimesberger, Jr.

Genola - Henry J. Preimesberger, Jr. 92-year-old resident of Genola, MN passed Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Pierz, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Rev. Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery in Pierz, MN. A visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 A.M. on Saturday at St. Joseph's Church in Pierz, MN. Military honors will be provided by the Pierz American Legion Post #341. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now