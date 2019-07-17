|
Henry J. Preimesberger, Jr.
Genola - Henry J. Preimesberger, Jr. 92-year-old resident of Genola, MN passed Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Pierz, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Rev. Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery in Pierz, MN. A visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 A.M. on Saturday at St. Joseph's Church in Pierz, MN. Military honors will be provided by the Pierz American Legion Post #341. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 17, 2019