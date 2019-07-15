Henry "Hank" Koren



Clear Lake - Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Henry "Hank" Koren, age 90, of Clear Lake who died Sunday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Rev. Joseph Backowski will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00pm Tuesday and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church in Clear Lake. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 pm on Tuesday evening at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Clear Lake.



Hank was born June 14, 1929, in St. Paul to Alois and Anna (Tatschel) Koren. He married Patricia Backus on October 2, 1948 at St. Paul Cathedral, and together they raised their five children. They lived in St. Paul until moving to Clear Lake in 1977. Hank was the founder and owner of HK Tool & Die since 1977. He was a hard worker who was very detailed in every task he accomplished. Hank was also a great family man and provider for his household, and loved spending time at the cabin with his family. He enjoyed fishing, speed skating, and playing the organ. He will be remembered as a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many.



Survivors include his children, Daniel (Linda) of Becker, Ronald (Dorothy) of Clear Lake, Patrick (Deborah) of Plymouth, Melodie (William) Miller of Champlin, and Wendy (Keith) Goenner of Clear Lake; eighteen grandchildren; and thirty-two great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of over 54 years, Patricia in 2003; son-in-law, Mark Schrader; four brothers and three sisters.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.



A special thank you to Assumption Home in Cold Spring and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care given to Hank.



A special thank you to Assumption Home in Cold Spring and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care given to Hank.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 15, 2019