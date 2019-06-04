Services
Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home Inc
122 1St Ave Ne
Glenwood, MN 56334
(320) 634-4466
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home Inc
122 1St Ave Ne
Glenwood, MN 56334
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home Inc
122 1St Ave Ne
Glenwood, MN 56334
Henry Orin Holstad Obituary
Henry Orin Holstad

Glenwood - Henry Orin Holstad of Glenwood, died peacefully on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Glacial Ridge Hospital. Memorial service will be at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home in Glenwood with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be in the Glenwood Lutheran Cemetery with military honors. Reception following at Glenwood Fire Hall.

Henry was strong advocate for continuing education and community involvement. He served twice as commander for American Legion and a member for 68 years. Henry served many years with the National Guard. He also served on the Glenwood Fire Department and Rescue for 22 years besides serving for many years as usher for the church. Most importantly he was honored with the most years worked for the State of Minnesota DNR as a Fisheries Technician for 59 years. Henry was known by many as a good man, was welcoming, great sense of humor and his quote that "Everything's fine".

Henry married Delores Annethe Mrzena and had one daughter, Denise Holstad.

A special thank you to RoxAnn Kvitek, who was his companion and helped take care of Henry in his last years. Also, thank you to the staff at Glacial Ridge Hospital, especially Dr. Brown for their expertise and care.

Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.

Arrangements: hoplinhitchcockfuneralhome.com



Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 4, 2019
